Trainer James Ferguson plotting Stewards' Cup bid at Glorious Goodwood with good York winner First Folio

James Ferguson's York winner First Folio will be saved for a crack at Goodwood's Unibet Stewards' Cup.

The three-year-old won what is traditionally a hot handicap on the Knavesmire last month, and already the form is stacking up - with the seventh home Bickerstaffe winning at Ascot and runner-up Blackrod scoring at Newmarket last week.

Ferguson has studied the past few renewals of the Stewards' Cup and estimates First Folio's mark of 98 should be sufficient enough to get him in the race. As a result, he is quite happy to stay patient until the end of this month.

"I think he's more of a horse for next year, so I didn't think there was a need to run him that much as a three-year-old," said the Newmarket trainer.

"He came out of York well - and to be honest, I was just very happy to wait for the Stewards' Cup. That's the plan.

"Looking at the last few years, he should get in off his current rating, so I just didn't feel the need to run again.

"He's a horse who likes a bit of firmness in the ground, so the recent rain would have put me off anyway.

"With both Blackrod and Bickerstaffe winning decent races since, his form has been franked, but that York race is generally strong every year.

"His times have been very good. Fingers crossed we can get him there in one piece, and fingers crossed he gets in."