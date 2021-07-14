Sir Mark Prescott considers sending Alpinista for Grosser Preis Von Berlin at Hoppergarten in Germany

Lancashire Oaks winner Alpinista to go for Lillie Langtry Stakes at Goodwood on July 31 or Grosser Preis Von Berlin in Germany on August 8; Alpinista's granddam Albanova won the German feature in 2004

Wednesday 14 July 2021 13:16, UK

Luke Morris riding Alpinista (grey, nearest) coming home to win The British Stallion Studs EBF Daisy Warwick Fillies&#39; Stakes from Makawee and James Doyle (pink) at Goodwood Racecourse in Chichester. Picture date: Friday April 30, 2021.
Image: Luke Morris has ridden Alpinista (grey, nearest) to victory in each of her last two starts

Alpinista could try to emulate her granddam and win a first Group One in the Grosser Preis Von Berlin at Hoppegarten next month.

Trainer Sir Mark Prescott is considering the big race in Germany on August 8 for his Group Two-winning four-year-old filly.

The Qatar Lillie Langtry Stakes at Glorious Goodwood on July 31 is the alternative target for Alpinista, who won the Lancashire Oaks at Haydock on her latest start.

Get racing news on your phone

Get racing news on your phone

Never miss a story with all the latest racing news, interviews and features on your phone. Find out more

Her granddam Albanova won the German feature in 2004, when it was known as the Deutschland-Preis and run at Dusseldorf.

Prescott said: "She's fine. She'll either go for the Lillie Langtry at Goodwood or she might go to Germany for the Group One there that Albanova won - who is, of course, her grandmother."

Trending

Alpinista could be accompanied to Berlin by stablemate Alerta Roja, who completed a hat-trick at Ascot on Friday.

Prescott is planning to move the daughter of Golden Horn up in class after three handicap victories.

Also See:

Follow Sky Sports Racing on Twitter

Follow Sky Sports Racing on Twitter

See the latest horse racing news, interviews and features from Sky Sports Racing

"She's got to find a bit of black type," he said.

"She might go to the same place - there's a mile-and-six Listed race at Berlin, the Stayer Preis."

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

GolfPass on Sky Q