Reach For The Moon shines to win at Newbury for the Queen after Royal Ascot second in Chesham Stakes

John and Thady Gosden's exciting two-tear-old colt, a son of Sea The Stars, was second at Yarmouth on debut before also finishing runner-up at Royal Ascot in the Chesham Stakes; Frankie Dettori back on board for Newbury success

Friday 16 July 2021 15:31, UK

Reach For The Moon wins at Newbury
Image: Reach For The Moon wins at Newbury under Frankie Dettori

Royal Ascot runner-up Reach For The Moon carried the colours of the Queen to an impressive victory in the second race at Newbury on Friday.

Trained by John and Thady Gosden, the son of Sea The Stars came close to providing Her Majesty with a winner at last month's showpiece meeting - going down by just half a length to Aidan O'Brien's Point Lonsdale in the Chesham Stakes.

Having also filled the runner-up spot on his racecourse debut at Yarmouth in May, Reach For The Moon was the 2-9 favourite to make it third time lucky in division two of the bet365 EBF Novice Stakes and the result was scarcely in doubt.

Get racing news on your phone

Get racing news on your phone

Never miss a story with all the latest racing news, interviews and features on your phone. Find out more

Always travelling strongly in the hands of Frankie Dettori, the youngster moved smoothly to the front over a furlong out before rocketing four lengths clear of Harrow.

Gosden senior said: "He was entitled to do that but there was no pace and he quickened well, that will bring him on.

Trending

"He's a grand colt and we'll look towards the Solario with him now.

"We could have gone straight into another Group race, but you can see he's quite playful - we'll leave it at that! To that extent we'll look for a race in August and the Solario is a nice race.

Also See:

Follow Sky Sports Racing on Twitter

Follow Sky Sports Racing on Twitter

See the latest horse racing news, interviews and features from Sky Sports Racing

"He'll get further. He'll be comfortable over a mile this year and over middle distances next year because he switched off with no pace today. Frankie wanted to take a lead today.

"In the Chesham, there was a strip of ground from his draw in two and I told Frankie to stay straight, so he raced on his own in the Chesham."

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

GolfPass on Sky Q