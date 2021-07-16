Bayside Boy makes a splash with impressive victory on Newbury debut for Roger Varian and Jack Mitchell

Roger Varian's two-year-old colt, a son of New Bay, showed a strong turn of foot to win at Newbury, beating 1-3 favourite Find; connections looking at the Champagne Stakes at Doncaster as a possible main target this season

Friday 16 July 2021 15:39, UK

Bayside Boy wins impressive at Newbury
Image: Bayside Boy wins impressively at Newbury under Jack Mitchell

Bayside Boy created a big impression when winning on debut in the first division of the bet365 EBF Novice Stakes at Newbury.

Trained by Roger Varian - who was registering his first juvenile success of the season - the son of New Bay displayed a taking turn of foot.

All looked to be going to plan for John and Thady Gosden's odds-on favourite Find as he cruised into the lead - but David Egan's mount was made to look decidedly one-paced inside the final furlong.

Get racing news on your phone

Get racing news on your phone

Never miss a story with all the latest racing news, interviews and features on your phone. Find out more

Jack Mitchell did not even resort to the use of his stick as Bayside Boy (9-1) sprinted three and a quarter lengths clear.

Richard Ryan, racing manager for joint-owners Teme Valley, said: "That was very pleasing in many respects, but particularly because that is Roger's first two-year-old winner of the season.

Trending

"He's got an awful lot of nice two-year-olds at home and this lad has been doing some nice work with them so I don't think he's going to be Roger's last, put it that way.

Follow Sky Sports Racing on Twitter

Follow Sky Sports Racing on Twitter

See the latest horse racing news, interviews and features from Sky Sports Racing

"The sire was popular at the time and this mare (Alava) has been very successful, with Forest Ranger (half-brother) her best.

Also See:

"He's put them to bed over seven furlongs on a flat track there and I think he'll sharpen up. While I think he will get a mile later in the season, races like the Champagne Stakes at Doncaster will enter our minds now."

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

GolfPass on Sky Q