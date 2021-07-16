Bayside Boy makes a splash with impressive victory on Newbury debut for Roger Varian and Jack Mitchell

Bayside Boy created a big impression when winning on debut in the first division of the bet365 EBF Novice Stakes at Newbury.

Trained by Roger Varian - who was registering his first juvenile success of the season - the son of New Bay displayed a taking turn of foot.

All looked to be going to plan for John and Thady Gosden's odds-on favourite Find as he cruised into the lead - but David Egan's mount was made to look decidedly one-paced inside the final furlong.

Jack Mitchell did not even resort to the use of his stick as Bayside Boy (9-1) sprinted three and a quarter lengths clear.

Richard Ryan, racing manager for joint-owners Teme Valley, said: "That was very pleasing in many respects, but particularly because that is Roger's first two-year-old winner of the season.

"He's got an awful lot of nice two-year-olds at home and this lad has been doing some nice work with them so I don't think he's going to be Roger's last, put it that way.

"The sire was popular at the time and this mare (Alava) has been very successful, with Forest Ranger (half-brother) her best.

"He's put them to bed over seven furlongs on a flat track there and I think he'll sharpen up. While I think he will get a mile later in the season, races like the Champagne Stakes at Doncaster will enter our minds now."