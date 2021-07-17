Royal Hunt CUp winner Real World swoops late to land bet365 Stakes

Real World produced a decisive turn of foot to follow up his Royal Hunt Cup success in the bet365 Stakes - registered as the Steventon Stakes - at Newbury.

The Godolphin colt, trained by Saeed bin Suroor, was stuck in a pocket over a furlong out - but once he got out he quickly put the race to bed in the hands of leading apprentice Marco Ghiani, who recently rode out his claim.

Real World travelled well in the early stages as Solid Stone made the running, but the 15-8 favourite needed a gap and when it came he flew to storm past Derab and land the Listed contest by a length and a quarter.

The first two drew three and three-quarter lengths ahead of Solid Stone in third.

The victory was quick compensation for the Bin Suroor stable after Home City was demoted to second behind Tropez Power, having been first past the post in the bet365 Novice Stakes under Louis Steward. Bin Suroor missed both races as he was stuck in traffic.

A jubilant Ghiani celebrated as he passed the line, and said afterwards: "I hope I made him (Bin Suroor) happy. After I rode five lots on the gallops, I left to make sure I go here to ride this amazing horse.

"I was boxed in and had nowhere to go two furlongs out, but I think that was a good thing because it was his first time over that trip.

"He just showed what he can do and I think he did it pretty easily. That's my first Listed winner and I tried to do the same celebration I did at Royal Ascot!

"He's an improving horse and I think he can take another step up - wherever he goes I hope to keep the ride on him. I think this is his trip now."

He added: "To become a good jockey you need a good horse. I think I've found a nice one and hopefully I can keep going. He's my favourite horse, no doubt."

Bin Suroor said by telephone: "He's a nice horse and he did very well after Ascot.

"The other day he worked on the Limekilns and he was flying. He's improving all the time.

"Anything over a mile or 10 furlongs we'll look at, but it will be Group races - no more handicaps for him now, he won't go for the Golden Mile (at Goodwood)."

Bin Suroor famously enjoyed a fruitful partnership with certain other Italian for the best part of 20 years and can see similarities with Ghiani and Frankie Dettori.

"I had been watching Marco for a while before I asked him to ride for me and before Ascot he had ridden a couple of winners for me," said Bin Suroor.

"But I said to him before Ascot, 'if you want to be a famous jockey you have to have a winner at Royal Ascot!'.

"He's going to be one of the best, I've thought that for a long time and he has a good record for me (six winners from 11 rides). I had a long relationship with another Italian, though, so he's got a long way to go yet!"

It was a sharp change in fortune for Bin Suroor after Home City in the opener.

Having his third run, the Richard Hannon-trained Tropez Power youngster crossed the line a neck behind Home City.

However, the first past the post drifted from the centre of the track over to the far rail under a right-hand drive from Steward inside the final furlong, carrying Tropez Power and Silvestre de Sousa with him. The winning distance was a neck, while Steward was given a four-day suspension for careless riding.

Hannon said after the amended result: "I wasn't surprised and I feel for the first and Saeed. It's lovely to win races, but not necessarily like that, although it looked like we were carried across the course a bit.

"Tropez Power came on massively for his run at Salisbury, which was a good run. I was disappointed with him at Haydock first time because I knew he was better than that. He kept trying and running on today and I think he'll get a mile in time."

De Sousa later registered another slightly fortunate winner when he was the beneficiary of Hayley Turner's traffic troubles.

Turner was due to ride the Paul Nicholls-trained Scaramanga (13-2) in the Bahrain Turf Series Handicap but got stranded, and when De Sousa's original intended mount Call My Bluff was a non-runner, the champion National Hunt trainer called on the former champion jockey.

De Sousa kicked on two out and stole a march on the favourite Rodrigo Diaz, with Jamie Spencer meeting his own traffic from the rear and failing to get there by half a length.

"He was a nice spare to pick him, Hayley was stuck in traffic," said De Sousa.

"He's a horse that stays well, I was in the right place and he put the race to bed when I wanted to."

Nicholls indicated the winner would be heading to Goodwood.