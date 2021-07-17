Stonific springs surprise in Summer Hurdle at Market Rasen

Stonific made light of a lengthy break from hurdling to take the £35,000 Betway Summer Handicap Hurdle at Market Rasen.

Trained by David O'Meara and campaigned on the Flat since February 2020, the eight-year-old had been successful three times on the level during his jumping sabbatical and showed no signs of rustiness under the National Hunt code.

Starting at 40-1 under Tom Scudamore, the bay battled past his rivals in a tight run in to the line to prevail by a head from Emma Lavelle's Hang In There.

"I just wish David had a few more jumpers after that, he's got enough Flat horses," smiled Scudamore said after the performance.

"It's been too long (in front of a crowd) for obvious reasons, but it's lovely to see everybody and for a syndicate like this, there's plenty of stories and it doesn't take much to get involved."

"He was very tough there and it's nice to get a winner for David and the owners."