Space Blues set to defend Lennox title at Glorious Goodwood

Last year's winner Space Blues is among 23 horses left in the the Qatar Lennox Stakes at Goodwood following the six-day confirmation stage.

Charlie Appleby's five-year-old won the very valuable Turf Sprint at Riyadh in February, but has been absent since finishing unplaced in the Al Quoz Sprint at Meydan in March.

Appleby also has Creative Force and Glorious Journey in Tuesday's seven-furlong Group Two.

The second, third and fourth home from the Lennox 12 months ago - Paul and Oliver Cole's Duke Of Hazzard, David O'Meara's Escobar and John Quinn's Safe Voyage - are also in the reckoning.

Aidan O'Brien is represented by Lope Y Fernandez and Wembley, while Jessica Harrington's Real Appeal is the third Irish-trained possible.

Others in the mix include Richard Hannon's Chindit, the Ralph Beckett-trained Kinross and Sacred from William Haggas's stable.

The Hannon-trained Lusail, winner of the July Stakes at Newmarket, heads 11 entries for the Group Two Unibet Vintage Stakes.

Latest Racing Stories Tuesday Tips

Andrew Balding's Coventry Stakes victor Berkshire Shadow could put his unbeaten record on the line. Roger Fell's Eldrickjones, second in the Coventry and fifth in the July Stakes, is also in the list - as is Tom Dascombe's Mr McCann, who was fourth in the Superlative Stakes at Newmarket.

The two Irish possibles - The Acropolis and The Entertainer - are from O'Brien's Ballydoyle stable.

The Balding-trained Johnny Drama, winner of the John Smith's Cup at York this month, is one of 31 entries for the Unibet "You're On" Chesterfield Cup Handicap - along with last year's winner Maydanny, from Mark Johnston's yard.

Mick Appleby's evergreen 12-year-old sprinter Caspian Prince could go for a hat-trick in the Back To Goodwood Handicap after wins at Beverley and Newcastle on his last two starts.