Lyric Fillies' Stakes: Jessica Harrington to treat York crowd to sight of Alpine Star on seasonal reappearance

Jessican Harrington's Alpine Star to make seasonal reappearance at York on Friday after 'little setback'; last year's Coronation Stakes winner finished second in three Group One races in France last year

Thursday 22 July 2021 15:37, UK

Frankie Dettori wins the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot on Alpine Star
Image: Frankie Dettori wins the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot on Alpine Star

Racegoers at York on Friday evening will be treated to the sight of top-class filly Alpine Star making her return to action in the British Stallion Studs EBF Lyric Fillies' Stakes.

Jessica Harrington's filly followed in the hoofprints of her multiple Group One-winning half-sister Alpha Centauri by running out a brilliant winner of the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot last summer.

The daughter of Sea The Moon went on to fill the runner-up spot in three more top-level events before the end of 2020 - going down by under a length in French Oaks, the Prix Jacques le Marois and the Prix de l'Opera.

Get racing news on your phone

Get racing news on your phone

Never miss a story with all the latest racing news, interviews and features on your phone. Find out more

Alpine Star has not been seen in competitive action since pushing Dermot Weld's Tarnawa all the way at ParisLongchamp in October, but appears to face a relatively straightforward task on her Listed comeback on the Knavesmire.

Harrington said: "It's a nice little start-off for her and then we can plan for the autumn. We've got loads of options.

Trending

"She had a little setback earlier in the year, which is why we didn't get to run her.

"This is a nice place for her to start and a nice opportunity. She doesn't have to carry a penalty and is taking on just fillies, so let's hope all goes well.

Also See:

Follow Sky Sports Racing on Twitter

Follow Sky Sports Racing on Twitter

See the latest horse racing news, interviews and features from Sky Sports Racing

"She arrived over there safely this [Thursday] morning."

The Irish raider will be long odds-on to dispatch of six rivals in Friday's extended 10-furlong contest.

The second-best horse on ratings is Roger Varian's Fooraat, but even she has 16lb to find with Alpine Star.

The William Haggas-trained Sea Empress and Vesela from Ralph Beckett's yard also feature.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

GolfPass on Sky Q