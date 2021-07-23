King George: Horse-by-horse guide to Ascot Group One as Sky Sports Racing's Mike Cattermole gives his verdict

There are only six runners in this year's King George and Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes, live on Sky Sports Racing, but even without the unfortunate late absence of Pyledriver, it is one of the most fascinating in recent years.

Love is favourite to give Aidan O'Brien (who also saddles Broome) his fifth winner of the race, but she would be his first filly to triumph.

The fillies are also represented by Wonderful Tonight, who is wonderful with plenty of cut in the ground but must be a doubt if the predicted thunderstorms miss the course.

Mishriff, a champion on turf and dirt, is out to prove he can do it at home. He is last year's French Derby winner, while Adayar bids to become the first Epsom Derby winner to follow up in the King George since his grandsire Galileo pulled off the double in 2001.

Irish Derby runner-up Lone Eagle is far from out of it, especially with record-equalling and seven-time King George winner Frankie Dettori on board.

1 - Broome (Draw: 2) Jockey: W Lordan Trainer: A O'Brien

Image: Broome wins the Group Two Mooresbridge Stakes at the Curragh

He had a big reputation as a three-year-old with two slick wins in Derby trials before finishing fourth in the big one itself.

After a disappointing effort in the Irish Derby, he was off the course for almost a year but has gradually re-established himself as a high-class horse this campaign.

He chased home Wonderful Tonight in the Hardwicke before landing his first Group One in gutsy style in the Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud last time. He will be ridden handily but is unlikely to be good enough.

2 - Mishriff (5) D Egan; J&T Gosden

Image: Mishriff works on the gallops in Newmarket

He has reserved his best form for when he is away on tour with massive wins in the Prix du Jockey Club last summer and then this year in Riyadh - on dirt - and Dubai back on turf when landing the Sheema Classic on his only try so far at this mile-and-a-half trip.

Clearly blessed with exceptional versatility and a brilliant turn of foot, he should be straighter after his third in the Eclipse when his tendency to race a bit freely in the early stages cost him second place behind St Mark's Basilica. Big player.

3 - Love (6) R Moore; A O'Brien

An outstanding filly at three who notched up an effortless Classic double in the 1,000 Guineas and Oaks and ended the campaign with another smooth win in the Yorkshire Oaks.

1:40 Trainer Aidan O'Brien says King George favourite Love would prefer 'nice' ground at Ascot on Saturday but is happy with her adaptability.

She wasn't seen again until 10 months later when making all in the Prince of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot to deny the Breeders' Cup heroine, Audarya.

Sure to have come on from that, she should get the decent pace needed to deliver a winning challenge when it matters.

4 - Wonderful Tonight (3) O Murphy; D Menuisier

2:52 Trainer David Menuisier tells Sky Sports Racing how stable star Wonderful Tonight has him living the dream

A most likeable filly who has improved into a top-class performer with plenty of cut in the ground - indeed, she is yet to race on ground quicker than good.

Better than ever it seemed when a thoroughly convincing winner of the Hardwicke Stakes over this course and distance on her reappearance, at the chief expense of Broome. If the rains come, she would be a danger to all.

5 - Adayar (4) W Buick; C Appleby

Image: Adayar (red cap) wins the Cazoo Derby at Epsom under Adam Kirby

He took a big step forward when tackling a mile-and-a-half for the first time in the Derby as he bids to become the first Godolphin-owned winner of the King George since Doyen in 2004, and the first since Galileo to complete the Derby-King George double in 2001.

His Derby form has been boosted twice at the top level by the third, Hurricane Lane, his stablemate.

Yet to race on ground quicker than good, this is a big test but he is unexposed.

6 - Lone Eagle (1) F Dettori; M Meade

Lone Eagle was caught close to home by Hurricane Lane in the Irish Derby after looking sure to collect with a decisive burst.

The form line with the winner and Adayar might be misleading as Hurricane Lane lost his two front shoes at Epsom and could have had his excuses.

1:28 Lone Eagle would be able to handle a tactical King George at Ascot on Saturday due to his versatility, according to assistant trainer Freddie Meade.

But it was a good sign to see him draw seven lengths clear of the others at the Curragh and he is clearly improving fast, and remains effective on any ground.

He bids to become the first Irish Derby runner-up to take this, although Belmez won the King George after running third at the Curragh in 1990.

He may be forced to make the running here under Frankie, who seeks to pass the joint-record he holds with Lester Piggott as a seven-time winner of the race.

The verdict

LOVE can take the midsummer Flat highlight at the chief expense of Mishriff, with the Derby winner Adayar battling it out with Lone Eagle for third.