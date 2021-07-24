Ascot King George day: Danyah pulls off deserved victory in International Stakes as William Buick rides treble

Danyah gained due reward for a string of good efforts when just holding off Star Of Orion to win the Moet & Chandon International Stakes at Ascot.

The Owen Burrows-trained four-year-old had been placed in three big handicaps this season, including when second in the Buckingham Palace Stakes last time out.

Having travelled strongly to hit the front well over two furlongs out for William Buick, Danyah had to be game as the challengers mounted up.

It was Star Of Orion who got closest for Laura Pearson and Ralph Beckett - but even in receipt of lumps of weight, he could not get by.

"Watching it live, I thought he'd been done again, and it wasn't until I saw the replay that I thought we'd won," said Burrows.

"He travelled so well. It was not the plan to make it - but it was a concern that there was not a lot of pace around us.

"These handicaps clearly suit him - and while he'll be rated high enough to go for a Listed or Group Three now, they won't be run to suit him.

"He goes on any ground, I'd been eyeing the Balmoral (on Champions Day), because he handles plenty of cut, and I was actually a bit worried the rain hadn't come today."

It was a day to remember for Buick as he tasted victory in the Group One feature, the King George, with Derby hero Adayar doing the double.

Image: William Buick celebrates after Adayar's victory in the King George

That gave trainer Charlie Appleby - absent from Ascot after having to self-isolate - a double after New Science's win in the opener, the Pat Eddery Stakes.

After an agonising near-miss in the Princess Margaret Stakes, champion jockey Oisin Murphy registered another winner in what is proving to be a red-hot spell when Guru got up late in the Porsche Handicap.

Without a win since his debut, the John and Thady Gosden-trained three-year-old had run well on his last start at the track behind Isla Kai, a non-runner on this occasion because the ground was too quick.

Sent off a 7-2 chance, he caught Marsabit in the final strides to win by a short head.

John Gosden said: "He'd lost his way a bit but has come back very well and was a bit unlucky the other day.

"They went no pace today and I liked the way he had to get into the race from a long way out. He'll get 10 furlongs in time but a strongly-run mile is what he wants now."

When the Cambridgeshire was suggested as a possible target, Gosden replied: "You can say that - but I can't, because the minute I do, he'd go up another 5lb!"