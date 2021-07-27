Glorious Goodwood: Vintage Stakes glory for Frankie Dettori and Angel Bleu as Ralph Beckett enjoys quickfire double

A quick reappearance proved no barrier to success for Angel Bleu, as Frankie Dettori steered Ralph Beckett's colt to victory in the Unibet Vintage Stakes at Goodwood.

Runner-up in the Listed Pat Eddery Stakes at Ascot on Saturday, the Dark Angel youngster was sent off at 100-30 to go one better in this Group Three contest just three days later.

Having sweated up on the way to post, Angel Bleu raced enthusiastically for much of the race, but quickened up smartly in the rain-softened ground once popped the question by Dettori.

He did hang quite badly rightly when delivering his challenge, interfering with The Acropolis in the process.

The previously-unbeaten Coventry Stakes winner Berkshire Shadow (13-8 favourite) was doing his best work at the finish, but Angel Bleu had enough in reserve to hold him at bay by three-quarters of a length.

Beckett said: "Frankie got off him on Saturday and said 'he's been busy, give him a break', so I thought we should leave him alone.

"(But) I fed him on Sunday and I looked at him sideways and thought 'you don't look like you've had a hard race to me at all'.

"I jogged him up and he bounced up the yard, (owner) Marc Chan's racing manager called me up and said 'why don't we geld him now and send him to Hong Kong in the autumn, he can go there and have a good time' - he was a little surprised when it rained and we decided to declare him!

"If we hadn't declared and the field had fallen apart like this, I'd have been really, really cross with myself. With the rain last night I could hardly believe my luck.

"He like a bit of juice and he likes soft ground, we'll think about the Dewhurst now I should think."

Of the Andrew Balding-trained Berkshire Shadow, rider Oisin Murphy said: "Off a slow pace he relaxed very well, but took a while to get going. When I gave him a kick he stayed on well and hit the line hard.

"I think he needs another furlong, as he saw out the trip really well."