Jessica Harrington vows to learn from Galway mistake after running wrong horse in place of Alizarine

Three-year-old Aurora Princess mistakenly run in two-year-old maiden at Galway Festival in place of intended runner Alizarine and won; stewards disqualified the winner, with Twinkle awarded the race; Jessica Harrington blamed "human error"

Wednesday 28 July 2021 13:06, UK

Jessica Harrington pictured during day two of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby Festival at the Curragh
Image: Jessica Harrington has blamed 'human error' after running the wrong horse at Galway

Jessica Harrington has vowed her team "will learn from" the error that saw the wrong horse run in a two-year-old maiden at Galway.

Alizarine appeared to have run out an impressive winner in Tuesday's COLM QUINN BMW Irish EBF Fillies Maiden on her racecourse bow, but it later transpired that three-year-old Aurora Princess had mistakenly run in the juvenile's place.

The Galway stewards disqualified the winner, meaning favourite Twinkle was awarded the race, and Harrington has issued a full apology for what she described as "human error".

Get racing news on your phone

Get racing news on your phone

Never miss a story with all the latest racing news, interviews and features on your phone. Find out more

She tweeted: "On behalf of all at #TeamJHR I want to apologise to everyone for what happened yesterday. We are particularly sorry for the owners of both fillies but also to anyone else who was impacted by our mistake.

"It was human error, a mistake that we will learn from.

Also See:

Trending

"We will ensure that it never happens again. Thankfully both horses are home safe & sound."

Follow Sky Sports Racing on Twitter

Follow Sky Sports Racing on Twitter

See the latest horse racing news, interviews and features from Sky Sports Racing

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

GolfPass on Sky Q