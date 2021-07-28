Nagano gains compensation in Wednesday opener at Goodwood

Nagano was vindicated after a luckless run at Ascot last time out as he claimed victory in the Unibet "15 To Go" Handicap at Gooodwood.

The three-year-old travelled from the rear of the field to take on 100-30 favourite Siskany, who was reeled in at the half-furlong marker and eventually beaten by three-quarters of a length.

Trained by Roger Varian, the gelding was last seen in the King George V Stakes at the Royal meeting where he finished two and a quarter lengths behind the winner despite being badly hampered, with Siskany a couple of places in front of him.

This time there was no such hinderance as the bay took a wide line around the 13-runner field and powered home under David Egan.

"The last furlong was tough, but he was in front on soft ground," Varian said.

"He got there quite comfortably and we always felt he had enough in the tank to hold on and it was nice to see him do so.

"If you look at all of his races, he's looked in trouble at the start and then come home like a train.

Latest Racing Stories Tuesday Tips

"At Royal Ascot, from that good draw, we were keen not to give away the draw and maybe got him rushed early and took his finish away.

"Today we rode him more patiently and he showed what he can do."