Last Empire proves stamina with Oak Tree win at Goodwood

Last Empire proved her stamina with a gutsy success in the Whispering Angel Oak Tree Stakes at Goodwood.
Running over seven furlongs for the first time in the Group Three, Kevin Ryan's mare was handy throughout before seeing off the late challenge of Onassis.
It was another northern raider, in John Quinn's prolific winner Highfield Princess, who put the pace to the race.
She was widest of all in stall 17, but the five non-runners helped negate the draw somewhat - and Jason Hart rode her into an early lead.
Coming down the hill, Hart was able to get a breather into his mount - and with two furlongs to run, still looked comfortable in front, but Danny Tudhope had him in his sights on the winner.
Trending
- More Man Utd deals depend on Pogba | Club still want midfielder
- Is Varane the missing piece in Man Utd's jigsaw?
- Jurgen Klinsmann: The man who charmed a nation of 'haters'
- Arsenal interested in Maddison; still monitoring Odegaard
- Friendlies: Arsenal put four past Watford
- Palace sign Andersen from Lyon
- King vs Pretender: Hamilton vs Verstappen assessed
- F1 drivers' chief: Hamilton-Verstappen's 'tremendous respect'
- Friendlies: Newcastle booed off; Mahrez beauty for City
- Ireland's version of GGG? 'I'm your worst nightmare!'
The two had a good battle to the line. Just when it seemed Last Empire (16-1) had done enough, Onassis emerged to throw down one last challenge, before going down by half a length - with Highfield Princess a further neck away.