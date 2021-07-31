Mr Wagyu wins fifth race of the season in the Unibet Stewards' Sprint Handicap

John Quinn's incredibly consistent Mr Wagyu won for the fifth time this season when making most of the running in the Unibet Stewards' Sprint Handicap at Goodwood.

The six-year-old began his winning spree nine runs previously at Hamilton in early June off a lowly mark of 68, yet was running off 91 on this occasion following three more wins and a host of placed efforts.

Following a heavy storm an hour before racing the ground was once again on the soft side and all the runners made their way towards the stands side - but by then Jason Hart had already seized the initiative.

Breaking from stall 17, Mr Wagyu was soon in an early lead and it was one he was not to relinquish, as the 16-1 chance won by two and three-quarter lengths from Able Kane.

"He's been in tremendous form all summer, all he's done is improve so it's great," said Quinn.

"His owners are very loyal and he's by far the best horse they've had - owners have been fantastic to keep horses in training, it's great to be here and see people here.

"We thought he had enough on today and his best form is on better ground, but he's incredibly versatile and won very well.

"We felt the ground would be better stands side, but he's won well in the end.

"He doesn't take any training and just loves to race. He's got great early pace, so I felt this pace would suit. You can't say you think you are going to win a £50,000 handicap, but at halfway I felt he'd be bang there."

Andrew Balding's good week continued as Oo De Lally (10-1) came down the outside to win the Thames Materials Handicap.

Back down in grade having found Listed company too much last time out, William Carver's 5lb allowance on the top weight proved crucial.

Seven Brothers and Shark One Two gave game chance close home, but Oo De Lally clung on by a length.

Balding's wife Anna Lisa said: "William said it is pretty slow and the horse finished very tired, but I think they all did. We knew it would suit. Claiming was useful off the horse's mark and on this ground the 5lb made a big difference.

"He is a really super horseman, no one deserves it more, he is hard working and an incredibly popular member of the team.

"Will Carver has just ridden out his 5lb claim, 50 winners is fantastic and he's ridden this fella absolutely 100 per cent to instructions. He's held on to the horse for as long as possible and produced him at the right time.

"It's lovely to see Will's parents here as well. He only lives 20 minutes down the road so it's fantastic.

"He's a star in every way."