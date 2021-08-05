Sky Bet Lowther Stakes: York next stop for luckless Desert Dreamer after a string of second-placed efforts

Desert Dreamer has the Sky Bet Lowther Stakes on her agenda as she seeks to end her sequence of Pattern class runner-up spots.
Stuart Williams' filly was beaten just a neck in the Listed Empress Fillies' Stakes in June, and then returned to Newmarket to fill the same position behind Sandrine in the Group Two Duchess of Cambridge Stakes.
The Group Three Princess Margaret Stakes was her next and most recent engagement, at Ascot last month, and again Desert Dreamer was beaten only a neck by Ismail Mohammed's Zain Claudette.
The two fillies are due to cross paths once more at York in the Group Two Lowther, over the same six-furlong trip.
Desert Dreamer's Newmarket trainer Williams said: "She's fine, she's come out of the race in really good form - and the plan is to go straight to the Lowther now.
"She tries very hard and she's so professional - she's sure to run a good race.
"She's not ground dependent. The ground won't worry her, whatever the going conditions may be."
Desert Dreamer was caught only in the final stride of the Princess Margaret as Zain Claudette struck from the far side of the track, and Williams is relishing the prospect of a rematch.
"I'd be very keen to take on the one that beat us last time again," he said.
"She was on the other side of the track, and she didn't get chance to respond.
"I think if she was right next to her we might have ended up getting the result we wanted - it was only a bob of the head."