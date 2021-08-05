Prix du Moulin: William Haggas favours ParisLongchamp trip for rising star Baaeed after Goodwood romp

The Prix du Moulin at ParisLongchamp remains the most likely next objective for the hugely exciting Baaeed.

In the space of less than two months, the son of Sea The Stars has gone from being an unraced colt to a champion elect - winning at Leicester and twice at Newmarket, before dominating his rivals in the Group Three Thoroughbred Stakes at Goodwood last week.

A step up to Group One level beckons - and with trainer William Haggas of the opinion that the Prix Jacques le Marois at Deauville on Sunday week is likely to come too soon, the Moulin early next month is his favoured option.

Speaking on Nick Luck's Daily Podcast, the Newmarket trainer said: "We were very pleased with him (at Goodwood) - and he proved he's worth a shot at a better race, I think.

"There's the Jacques le Marois, which I think is too quick, so it's the Moulin on September 5 or the back-up is the Celebration Mile (at Goodwood on August 28), but I really want to go for a Group One race with him now.

"We have to go to France, and that's complicated in its own way. If all goes well in Paris, then it's the QEII (at Ascot) or nothing - if it's bottomless at Ascot he probably won't go.

"I'm as excited as you to have a horse of this calibre, but I much prefer for him to do the talking rather than me.

"He's obviously a talented horse, because every time I throw him in a better race he does better."

Haggas also provided an update on Al Aasy, who has returned to training after undergoing a gelding operation.

Narrowly beaten on his last two starts in the Coronation Cup at Epsom and the Princess of Wales's Stakes at Newmarket, the four-year-old could be prepared for an international campaign.

"Apparently he's fine. He's actually back in today," Haggas added.

"He's been at Shadwell, recovering from his castration, and he's been swimming. I feel if he can learn to swim, which apparently he's very proficient at, then if he does go to Dubai next March they have a 100-metre swimming pool in the quarantine centre he can use.

"He would be able to swim there rather than go on the track, which is quite firm.

"Things have got to be discussed, (but) he might go with Addeybb to Sydney to run in the Tancred Stakes (in April) - he could be quite useful in that sort of race."

Another Shadwell-owned star based at the Haggas yard is Mohaafeth.

The Frankel colt met with defeat for the first time this season in last month's Sky Bet York Stakes, but his trainer remains keen on a return to the Knavesmire for the Juddmonte International.

He said: "It was a complete mess at York, I'm afraid - my mistake.

"The pace was too slow, and he was too far behind. My gut feeling is to put a line through it, and have a stab at the Juddmonte."