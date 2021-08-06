Appleby Sweet on Wild Beauty Newmarket Saturday chances

Charlie Appleby is confident Wild Beauty can get back on the winning trail in Saturday's 100% Racingtv Profits Back To Racing Sweet Solera Stakes at Newmarket.

Sixth on her racecourse debut at Ascot in the spring, the Frankel filly improved to open her account at Haydock a fortnight later before following up at Newbury in June.

She had to make do with the runner-up spot when stepped up to Listed class for last month's Star Stakes at Sandown, although the winner Inspiral was subsequently promoted to ante-post favouritism for next season's 1000 Guineas.

Appleby said: "I was pleased with the filly last time out and she has come out of that race at Sandown in good form.

"The winner was very impressive, but she put up another game performance finishing second.

"If she reproduces that run again, it would make her very competitive and probably the one to beat."

He added: "She is pretty versatile with whatever ground we encounter at the weekend as she has won on soft ground and run well on quick ground.

"We are quite comfortable with the weather whichever way it develops."

Wild Beauty renews rivalry with the John and Thady Gosden-trained Sunstrike, who was just a neck behind when third at Sandown.

Sunstrike will be ridden by dual champion jockey Oisin Murphy, who said: "We were very happy with her run at Sandown where she bumped into Charlie Appleby's horse, who she will meet again.

"Although she was beaten by Wild Beauty last time, this looks a good opportunity for her to get some black type at Group Three level."

Mark Johnston saddles Value Theory, who progressed from a third placed finish on her Kempton debut to record an impressive victory over this course and distance three weeks ago.

Charlie Johnston, assistant to his father, said: "We could have gone a slightly more cautious route, but the fact she won over course and distance on what is probably going to be similar ground were two positives to come here.

"There is a slightly bigger field than we anticipated and while the two that placed in the Sandown race set the standard, we are not scared of the opposition as they have all been beaten and I think she deserves her place in the line-up.

"She is a nice straightforward filly and if she runs into the 90s, she should be good enough to reach the frame."

Other contenders include the Richard Fahey-trained pair of Shouldavbeenmore and Nurseclaire and Andrew Balding's recent course winner Majestic Glory.