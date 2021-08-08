Waterlogging claims Haydock card

This afternoon's meeting at Haydock has been called off due to a waterlogged track.
A total 54 millimetres of rain has fallen at the track since Friday morning, leaving the course waterlogged with further rain expected.
The seven-race card was due to form the next leg of the Sky Bet Sunday Series, a three-meeting series that kicked off at Musselburgh last month and is scheduled to conclude at Sandown on August 22.
