Inspiral poised to take next step at Doncaster

The May Hill Stakes at Doncaster remains the most likely next objective for 1000 Guineas favourite Inspiral.

Impressive on her racecourse debut at Newmarket at the end of June, the Frankel filly was promoted to the top of ante-post lists for next season's Rowley Mile Classic after maintaining her unbeaten record in the Star Stakes at Sandown last month.

John Gosden, who trains the Cheveley Park-owned youngster in partnership with son Thady, immediately nominated the Group Two May Hill as a potential aim and connections are happy to aim towards Doncaster's St Leger meeting in September.

Cheveley Park's managing director, Chris Richardson, said: "Everyone is very happy with her. John was very pleased, she obviously did it very nicely.

"I haven't seen her since the race, so hopefully I can get down to the yard shortly.

"The May Hill remains a possible target."

Inspiral is a general 12-1 shot for the 1000 Guineas next May - and while Richardson is not getting carried away just yet, he admits it is a good position to be in.

Latest Racing Stories Tuesday Tips

"We all have dreams," he added.