The Fall: Sky Sports Racing named broadcast partner for new film highlighting jockeys' mental health

A new film, called The Fall, focuses on the mental health of jockeys and aims to raise awareness of mental health within horse racing.

Sky Sports Racing has been named broadcast partner for a new film, called The Fall, which focuses on the mental health of jockeys and aims to raise awareness of mental health within horse racing.

The 22-minute film, which centres around a jockey having to deal with the suffocating aftermath of a high-profile fall at a final fence in an important trial race, will be shown as part of World Mental Health Day this year on Sunday, October 10.

The film follows the journey of the jockey on his way home from the races, highlighting the hidden consequences of online abuse on sportspeople.

Nathan Horrocks, the film's director, told Sky Sports Racing: "It's showing a side of a sport that the public don't get to see.

"There are two things I want this film to do: Bring awareness to the mental battles that jockeys have fighting weight and the struggles with social media abuse.

Image: The Fall will be broadcast on Sky Sports Racing on World Mental Health Day on October 10

"It'd be nice to change people's thinking of how they treat athletes and treat each other.

"Our main character goes through having a bad day at the office - something we've all had.

Image: The Fall deals with the aftermath of jockey having 'a bad day at the office', including receiving online abuse

"If most of us have a bad day, it's not often a life-changing one, but this can happen for sportspeople.

"This jockey has to deal with the aftermath of the fall and then the barrage of social media abuse, which a lot of jockeys get on a day-to-day basis."

Rob Dakin, head of racing at Sky Sports said: "Sky Sports Racing is proud to be the broadcast partner for this hard-hitting film that highlights the hidden consequences of online abuse on sportspeople.

"Sky Sports is running a campaign against online hate and The Fall brings to life the damage such unacceptable behaviour can cause.

"Through Sky Sports Racing and the wider Sky platform, including digital and On Demand, we look forward to bringing this important film to a wide British and Irish audience."