In Swoop: Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe second and German Derby winner retired due to injury

Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe runner-up In Swoop has been retired due to injury.

Winner of the German Derby last summer, Francis-Henri Graffard's charge went on to chase home Mogul in the Grand Prix de Paris before being beaten a neck by Sottsass in Europe's premier middle-distance contest at ParisLongchamp in October.

The four-year-old had made a pleasing start to the current campaign, winning at Group Three and Group Two level, but could finish in only fourth place when favourite for last month's Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud.

Graffard said: "Basically he suffered a career-ending injury in his last race. It was decided to retire the horse.

"It's disappointing, of course, as we were looking forward to having another go at the Arc.

"He's been a very good horse for us, winning the German Derby on just his third career start."

The trainer provided a more positive update on his star miler The Revenant.

The Dubawi gelding won the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes on Champions Day at Ascot last autumn - and while he was beaten twice in the spring, he is reported to be in rude health following a mid-season break.

"He's back in full work and we will see him back this autumn," Graffard added.

"All is good with him. If he's ready there is a Group Three at Deauville at the end of August that he could run in.

"He likes soft ground and the ground has been soft this summer, but there wouldn't have been any races for him anyway as he's a gelding."