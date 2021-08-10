Great St Wilfrid: Mr Wagyu given green light for Ripon feature on Saturday after Glorious Goodwood win

Mr Wagyu has run 11 times already this season, winning five, including Stewards' Sprint Handicap at Goodwood last month; watch Great St Wilfrid Handicap at Ripon live on Sky Sports Racing on Saturday at 3.45pm

Tuesday 10 August 2021 15:42, UK

Mr Wagyu, ridden by Jason Hart, wins at Goodwood
Image: Mr Wagyu, ridden by Jason Hart, wins at Goodwood in July

John Quinn's improving sprinter Mr Wagyu has been given the all-clear to try to add to his laurels in the William Hill Great St Wilfrid at Ripon on Saturday.

The six-year-old began the season with a rating of 70 on May 1 and his win at Goodwood last time out has seen him put up to a career-high mark of 99.

Goodwood was his fifth win of the season, and 13th in all, and Quinn now has his sights set on the highlight of the season at Ripon.

"We're happy with him, he's come out of Goodwood very well and we're intending to run him," said the Malton handler.

"This horse was a nice horse in his younger days but then he lost his way a bit. He's come back better than ever this season.

"Of course it gives you great satisfaction when that happens, it's great for everyone in the yard - the lads and the lasses have done a great job looking after him.

"I don't know where it's come from, this improvement. He wintered well and we were happy with him but I never thought he'd do what he's done - but we're delighted."

