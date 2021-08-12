Racing League: Week three team and jockey standings as Saffie Osborne leads Jack Mitchell by a single point

Jack Mitchell has closed the gap to leading Racing League jockey Saffie Osborne to just a single point after victory in the last at Lingfield on raceday three.

Team Swish's Osborne had arrived with a nine-point advantage after round two and looked to have built a healthy gap with victory in the penultimate race on board Charlie Hills' Menai Bridge.

But, Mitchell - who was leading rider after the opening fixture at Newcastle two weeks ago - responded immediately after steering team talkSPORT's Lydford to win for trainer Roger Varian.

Image: Racing League jockey standings after week three at Lingfield

Osborne (132 points) and Mitchell (131) are clear of team ODDSbible's Martin Dwyer (118), who was unable to add to last week's double at Doncaster.

Hayley Turner, for team ThoroughBid, is a point behind in fourth after winning race two at Lingfield on the Richard Hannon-trained Typhoon Ten.

Image: Racing League standings after week three at Lingfield

Swish lead the overall team standings on 188 points at the halfway stage of the competition, ten clear of nearest challengers ThoroughBid.

Derby-winning jockey Adam Kirby kicked off a double on the card for Swish trainer Hills, winning on board The Attorney in race three.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Derby-winning jockey Adam Kirby enjoyed victory on his Racing League debut for Team Swish as The Attorney won a thrilling race at Lingfield

Goat Racing, who celebrated victory with Billhilly in race four, are third in the table, 15 behind Swish and nine in front of team ODDSbible.

Windsor hosts week four of the Racing League, live on Sky Sports Racing, on Thursday, August 19.