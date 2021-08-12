Suesa v Golden Pal: Big clash in Nunthorpe looks on

French filly Suesa and American speedball Golden Pal are set for a mouthwatering clash in the Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe Stakes at York on Friday week.

Francois Rohaut's Suesa looked every inch a top-class sprinter in the making after landing successive Group Three prize at Chantilly in the spring, but disappointed when favourite for the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot.

However, she put that effort behind her with a thoroughly impressive display in the King George Stakes at Goodwood last month - a performance which delighted her trainer.

Rohaut said: "It was fantastic. We didn't expect such a nice win.

"She showed that day that she's a top-class filly. The going was perfect for her - and the strong pace."

Suesa is currently completing her preparations for the £400,000 Nunthorpe in Deauville before crossing the Channel.

"The filly is OK, so the plan is to come (to York). It's very exciting and we are very happy to be in this race," Rohaut added.

"She had a good canter on Tuesday in Deauville where she's staying. Everything is OK. I am very happy with her.

"I walked her (on Wednesday afternoon) and she was jumping everywhere and was very fresh and happy to be in Deauville.

"I hope she'll be happy to go and to be in York."

Suesa disputes favouritism with Wesley Ward's Golden Pal, who made a successful start to his campaign in a Grade Three at Saratoga in July.

The three-year-old is due to arrive in York on Friday, and Ward hopes he can provide him with a first Nunthorpe success, having previously saddled both Acapulco and Lady Aurelia to finish second in the prestigious contest.

Of Golden Pal, Ward - who plans to fly in for the race - said: "He's bigger, stronger, faster. I think we're in good shape.

"He breezed on the grass at Keeneland (on Wednesday) - a really nice workout, a final piece of fast work.

"We're ready to go. Everything's going to plan.

"This time we're hoping to get lucky!"