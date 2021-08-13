Al Suhail hopes in Hungerford

Charlie Appleby has high hopes for Al Suhail in the BetVictor Hungerford Stakes at Newbury on Saturday.

The four-year-old competed in two Group One events at the Dubai Carnival earlier in the year, finishing a close third behind Lord Glitters in the Jebel Hatta before trailing home last of 12 runners in the Dubai Turf on World Cup night.

But having made an encouraging return to action in the Summer Mile at Ascot last month, hopes are high that he can get back on the winning trail in this weekend's Group Two feature at the Berkshire track.

Appleby said: "We were delighted with Al Suhail's first start back in the UK at Ascot, finishing third over the mile in soft conditions.

"Dropping back to seven furlongs I feel will suit him - he travels very well through his races.

"He's definitely come forward for that run and we feel the style of the race on Saturday will suit, so there are plenty of positives going into the race with him."

The Moulton Paddocks maestro also saddles D'bai, who has been off the track since winning the Group Two Zabeel Mile at Meydan in February.

"D'bai is having his first run of the European season. We're pleased with his preparation going into the race, (but) whatever he does I feel there's going to be improvement there for an autumn campaign," Appleby added.

"He's got the penalty to carry, but hopefully in the autumn when that drops he'll become more competitive in this type of race.

"He's ready to get out and on the best of his form he doesn't look out of place in the line-up."

Owen Burrows is looking forward to seeing how Danyah fares on his first start at Pattern level.

The Invincible Spirit gelding earned himself a step up in class with a narrow victory in the International Stakes three weeks ago.

Burrows said: "We'll see where we are. Yes it was a big performance at Ascot, but it was only a handicap and we'll see where we sit now against these Group horses.

"He'd been fourth in the Lincoln, second in the Spring Mile and second at Royal Ascot to a filly who has since won a Listed race and didn't run bad at all in a Group Three at Goodwood from a wide draw (Highfield Princess).

"We were giving her plenty of weight at the Royal meeting and she's been able to mix it up in stakes company, so fingers crossed he can do the same."

Sacred is an interesting contender for William Haggas and Cheveley Park Stud.

The high-class filly has not been seen in competitive action since finishing seventh in the 1000 Guineas in early May, having since missed engagements at Royal Ascot and Goodwood due to testing ground.

"It looks like the ground is coming and what I don't really want to do is miss good to firm ground on Saturday and then go to York next week and it rains," said Haggas.

"She's useful and is in really good form at the moment."

Nando Parrado won the Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot and was second in two Group Ones as a juvenile last season.

The Kodiac colt will be a big outsider following three underwhelming efforts so far this term, with Cox hoping the application of blinkers brings about a return to form.

He said: "Nando Parrado is in good form. He had an excellent season last year and I'm hoping to get him back to that top-flight level again this year.

"He was a very good two-year-old and has become a bit more relaxed at home, so I will stick a pair of blinkers on him. I think it should keep his mind fully on the job, and they should keep him focused, but he has been pleasing me at home and making good progress."