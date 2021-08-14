International big guns in Nunthorpe at York

French speedster Suesa and American ace Golden Pal head 17 six-day confirmations for the Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe Stakes at York on Friday.

The Wesley Ward-trained Golden Pal impressed when making all on his seasonal debut at Saratoga last month, while Francois Rohaut's Suesa was a convincing winner of the King George Qatar Stakes at Goodwood.

Dragon Symbol, who was runner-up that day, has been left in by Archie Watson. Others in the mix include Tim Easterby's dual course and distance winner Winter Power, David Evans' Rohaan, and Robert Cowell's Arecibo, who was second in the King's Stand Stakes at Royal Ascot.

There are also two juveniles in the list - Kevin Ryan's Boonie and Eve Johnson Houghton's Windsor Castle scorer Chipotle.

Legendary stayer Stradivarius headlines 12 possibles for the Weatherbys Hamilton Lonsdale Cup.

The seven-year-old took this Group Two prize in 2018 and 2019 and will be trying to get back on track after only finishing fourth in his attempt to win a fourth Gold Cup in a row at Royal Ascot.

Opposition could include Goodwood Cup winner Trueshan for Alan King, the Andrew Balding-trained Spanish Mission, Roger Varian's Fujaira Prince and Tony Mullins' Group One-winning mare Princess Zoe.

The six-year-old chased home Subjectivist in the Ascot Gold Cup and was in action on Friday when runner-up to Twilight Payment in the Irish St Leger Trial at the Curragh.

Berkshire Shadow is among 14 remaining in the Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Gimcrack Stakes.

Andrew Balding's Coventry Stakes victor drops back to six furlongs after finishing second in the Vintage Stakes at Goodwood.

Richard Hannon has three smart types in July Stakes scorer Lusail, Molecomb winner Armor and Richmond runner-up Gubbass.

Michael O'Callaghan's Twilight Jet is the sole Irish acceptor.