Masekela denies Bayside Boy in Denford thriller

Saturday 14 August 2021 14:20, UK

Masekela ridden by jockey William Buick (left hidden) wins the Denford Stakes (Listed) (Formerly The Washington Singer Stakes) race with Bayside Boy ridden by jockey David Egan second at Newbury racecourse. Picture date: Saturday August 14, 2021. See PA story RACING Newbury. Photo credit should read: John Walton/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder.
Image: Masekela ridden by jockey William Buick (left hidden) wins the Denford Stakes

Masekela got back up in the shadow of the post to claim Listed honours in the Denford Stakes at Newbury.

Bayside Boy took a narrow advantage in the final furlong, but Masekela battled on bravely and regained the lead in the dying strides.

Masekela (6-4 joint favourite), trained by Andrew Balding, set the pace in the hands of William Buick on what was his fourth start, his previous run being a short-head defeat in the Superlative Stakes at Newmarket.

The El Kabeir colt gamely stuck to his guns to land the seven-furlong contest, formerly known as the Washington Singer Stakes, by a head from his market rival, who lost little in defeat on just his second outing.

Owner Mick Mariscotti said: "He fought back well after being headed and William says he will be a nice three-year-old.

"He has a couple of entries. In the Champagne Stakes over seven at Doncaster, but the Royal Lodge over a mile might be preferred as long as Andrew agrees. It's probably the right distance.

"He was bought from Book 2 (Tattersalls) after we saw him on video and he's a lovely, big horse."

