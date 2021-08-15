Winter Power primed for Nunthorpe

Tim Easterby is not afraid of taking on market leaders Golden Pal and Suesa with Winter Power in the Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe Stakes at York.

The three-year-old filly has won twice on the Knavesmire already this season, with her only defeat so far coming in the King's Stand Stakes at Royal Ascot.

She had last year's Nunthorpe third Moss Gill behind her when winning last time out - and Easterby would love nothing more than to win one of the feature races of the season at one of his local tracks, an event last won by the family when his uncle Mick scored with Lochnager in 1976

"She's in very good order and we know she likes it there," said Easterby.

"She did a little piece of work on Saturday and went very well. She's in great form.

"It can't do any harm that she's getting the allowances, both of them (age and sex).

"She's in good form, I can't wait. She's fresher than most and I'm as confident as you can be going into a race like that."