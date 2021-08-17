Sacred team eye further success after

There could yet be more to come from Sacred after her taking Group Two victory at Newbury at the weekend.

The Cheveley Park-owned filly was an impressive winner on Saturday, comfortably claiming the seven-furlong Hungerford Stakes by a length under Tom Marquand.

That performance was the first time the bay, trained in Newmarket by William Haggas, had been seen since the 1000 Guineas in May, a race in which she finished seventh of 11 runners.

Unsuitably soft going had prevented her from making an appearance since, but Newbury's good ground seemed to allow the daughter of Exceed And Excel to show her true potential as she cut through a quality field of 10 to triumph at 6-1.

"We were absolutely thrilled, she confirmed what we've been seeing at home on a quicker surface," said Chris Richardson, Cheveley Park's managing director.

"It just was unfortunate that we haven't had the ground when we've wanted to run her at both Royal Ascot and Goodwood.

"She came out of the race really well and and they're (connections) very, very happy with that."

A quick return for the City of York Stakes on the Knavesmire at the weekend has been shelved and although the Park Stakes at Doncaster's St Leger meeting is an option, the ground conditions will be a crucial factor in deciding where to run the filly next.

Richardson said: "She came out of the race well, she lost 14 kilos so she obviously knew she had a race but she did it in style.

"There is the Park Stakes and for that we'd probably stick to seven (furlongs), but I think we are optimistic that with a winter under our belt we will potentially see further strength and more maturity, both physically and mentally.

"She certainly was more mentally on the ball when she ran through the horses and ran to the line and beyond which was so nice to see."

Sacred has Group form over five, six and seven furlongs and connections feel that she may stay further still, but there is no rush to step up as she is considered a filly that will be even more impressive as a four-year-old.

"I think next year is going to be her time," Richardson said.

"With the autumn approaching, the ground is probably not going to be in her favour going forward.

"Hopefully she might be able to step up a bit further next year, but we'll enjoy the moment for now."