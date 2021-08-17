High Definition out to kickstart season in Great Voltigeur

High Definition bids to kickstart his season in the Sky Bet Great Voltigeur Stakes at York.

The Galileo colt spent the winter months at the top of the ante-post betting for the Derby after powering home to round off an unbeaten juvenile campaign with victory in the Beresford Stakes, but little has gone right for Aidan O'Brien's charge since.

Plans to return to action in the Lingfield Derby Trial had to be shelved following unsatisfactory blood test results and he instead made his comeback in the Dante at York the following week, where he ran with plenty of credit to finish third.

However, while Dante hero Hurricane Lane went on to finish third at Epsom and has since won the the Grand Prix de Paris and the Irish Derby, High Definition never threatened to land a blow in the Curragh Classic.

O'Brien said: "He's had a good break and is in good form, so the plan is to run in the Great Voltigeur.

"He ran very well in the Dante at York."

Reflecting on his Irish Derby performance, the trainer added: "He just caught a heel maybe after going a little bit. His head hit the ground and he never really got going after that."

Ryan Moore has sided with High Definition over his two stable companions Sir Lucan and The Mediterranean, who will be ridden by Frankie Dettori and Wayne Lordan respectively.

Of High Definition, Moore told Betfair: "He was hampered early in the Irish Derby and never figured after that, but I think he is better judged on his Dante run when third, beaten two lengths by the Irish Derby winner, Hurricane Lane.

"The Dante was obviously a good race and Hurricane Lane has gone on to win the Grand Prix de Paris after his Curragh victory, so the form stacks up.

"We know High Definition acts around York and the trip will suit. I'm expecting a very good run."

Charlie Appleby saddles both Royal Ascot hero Kemari and his stablemate Yibir.

Kemari won the Queen's Vase on his latest appearance, while Yibir was sixth in the Gordon Stakes at Goodwood having previously won Newmarket's Bahrain Trophy.

"Kemari has enjoyed a nice break since Ascot and dropping back to a mile and a half isn't a worry. He has to carry a penalty, but we felt that this was the right race for him ahead of his autumn campaign," Appleby told www.godolphin.com.

"Yibir is on a slight recovery mission after racing keenly and disappointing at Goodwood. We are leaving the hood on him this time and a repeat of his Bahrain Trophy win will make him competitive."

Andrea Atzeni is looking forward to partnering the Roger Varian-trained Third Realm, who finished fifth in the Derby at Epsom before placing third in the Gordon Stakes.

"His last run at Goodwood I thought was a solid enough run and I do think the horse has improved since," the jockey told Sky Sports Racing.

"His last bit of work for him was quite nice - he's not a flashy worker.

"We're very confident the track will suit him and it will be nice ground for him.

"We'll have to see how High Definition is going to turn out, but my horse is a hardy horse who never runs a bad race and hopefully we can get his head in front again."

Youth Spirit (Andrew Balding) and Scope (Ralph Beckett) are the other hopefuls.