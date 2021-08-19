Wesley Ward 'all smiles' ahead of Golden Pal's Nunthorpe date

Wesley Ward is confident Golden Pal can provide him with a first victory in the Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe at York on Friday.

The first American trainer to saddle a winner at Royal Ascot in 2009, Ward is now in double figures at the showpiece meeting - but a winner on the Knavesmire has so far eluded him.

It has not been for the want of trying, with Acapulco filling the runner-up spot in the 2015 Nunthorpe and Lady Aurelia going down by a nose to Marsha two years later, when Frankie Dettori famously celebrated as though he had won when passing the post.

In Golden Pal, winner of last year's Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint and scintillating on his belated return to action at Saratoga last month, the Washington-born handler appears to have unearthed another sprinting star.

Speaking after checking on conditions on Thursday morning, Ward said: "We've just walked the course and had a morning schooling session in the paddock. All is good.

"I looked at the French filly (Suesa) today and I'm sure she's going to run a good race, but our guy has really travelled over very well and has done everything right to this point - I'm very, very pleased and happy.

"I'm happy with the rider (Dettori) and the horse and the race conditions here at York.

"I can't have anything right now that I can see is going in the wrong direction.

"We're all smiles and we'll see what happens on Friday afternoon."

Francois Rohaut reports Suesa to be in good shape as she bids to be the first French-trained winner since John Hammond's Nuclear Debate in 2000.

The daughter of Night Of Thunder has won five of her six starts with her only defeat coming in the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot.

However, she bounced back with an emphatic victory in the King George Stakes at Goodwood.

"All is well. We gave her chance to recover after Goodwood. She hasn't worked that much, she didn't need to. She had a workout with Olivier Peslier last week," he said.

"It is one of the best races and we have to forget Ascot. It was the ground there and probably the hill was too much for her. William Buick did the right thing with her that day when he eased her in the final furlong. Then at Goodwood we had a good result.

"She is very easy. I am not worried about the track and the ground will be probably good, good to firm. She looks nice and hopefully she can repeat her Goodwood performance. If she can run as well as she did there, we will be happy."

Winter Power has won both her starts at York this year in convincing fashion and trainer Tim Easterby believes there is more to come from the three-year-old filly.

"She's in great form. I'm very happy with the draw (six). She hasn't been pushed to her limits yet. I'm very happy with her and the ground will be perfect for her," he said.

"You don't look anywhere else - you look at your own horse, where you're drawn, where you're going on the track and tell your jockey to keep his head! After that, the job's right.

"She's a natural runner and we won't be doing anything fancy with her.

"She's not a hold-up horse and doesn't have to make the running and she hits the line strong, that's the main thing.

"You don't want to be kicking for home three from home or you won't win.

"She's absolutely bang on - she couldn't be better."

The Archie Watson-trained Dragon Symbol deserves a day in the sun, having lost the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot in the stewards' room before finishing second in the July Cup and in the King George at Goodwood.

"We've met Suesa twice, and we beat her comprehensively at Ascot before she beat us at Goodwood, where I didn't think things went our way," said Watson.

"Dragon Symbol is very versatile with regard to the ground and I think he goes on anything. It was heavy at Ascot and softish at Goodwood, but it was quick ground when he chased home Starman in the July Cup so it won't be a problem if it dries out by Friday.

"I thought he travelled very well at Goodwood, down in trip, but unfortunately two longshot pacemakers came back in his lap. Oisin (Murphy) had to switch right, and then he had to switch even further right, and then he had to switch even further right to get round Battaash.

"By the time he had got out, he was on the wrong part of the track compared to the winner. I've no issues about taking her on again and I don't think it's unrealistic to think we might turn the tables."

Michael Dods has a couple of chances in the Qipco British Champions Series contest, with last year's runner-up Que Amoro joined by stablemate Dakota Gold, who has won five times at York.

"The Nunthorpe is a race we like to look at and we've been lucky in it, but I think it's more competitive this year than it's been for a while. You've got to have a go though," said Dods.

"Que Amoro ran a hell of a race when second last year, but she's a bit temperamental and things haven't really worked out for her so far this year. She's in good form and she likes York.

"The ground isn't ideal for Dakota Gold, but so long as it's safe I think he'll run too. He might have grabbed a place if it had been heavy, but on good ground they'll probably be too speedy for him."

Ed Bethell has high hopes for Moss Gill, who finished third 12 months ago.

He said: "He finished within two lengths of Battaash last year, and any horse who did that when Battaash was in that sort of form did really well.

"It's going to be a burn up of pure speed as I can see around seven who like to go forward, so I'm hoping that might play into his hands.

"Hopefully Moss Gill can sit on their tails, and if one or two of them capitulate, he'll be there to pick up the pieces."