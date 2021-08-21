Strensall Stakes: Real World rules at York on Ebor day to land first Group Three success under Marco Ghiani

Marco Ghiani rides Real World to third consecutive victory, landing the Group Three Strensall Stakes at York on Saturday; Saeed bin Suroor's four-year-old beats Lord Glitters, Duke of Hazzard and Bell Rock

Saturday 21 August 2021 14:35, UK

Real World ridden by Marco Ghiani wins The Sky Bet And Symphony Group Strensall Stakes during Sky Bet Ebor day of the Welcome to Yorkshire Ebor Festival 2021 at York racecourse. Picture date: Saturday August 21, 2021. See PA story RACING York. Photo credit should read: Nigel French/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder.
Image: Real World ridden by Marco Ghiani wins the Sky Bet And Symphony Group Strensall Stakes at York

Real World successfully graduated to Group Three class with an impressive verdict in the Sky Bet And Symphony Group Strensall Stakes at York.

An easy winner of the Royal Hunt Cup at Ascot in June, the Saeed bin Suroor-trained colt had followed up with Listed glory at Newbury before switching up another level on the Knavesmire.

Partnered once again by Marco Ghiani, the evens favourite Real World took up a position on the heels of pace-setter El Drama in the nine-furlong heat, racing rather keenly in the early stages.

However, when Ghiani gave the signal with a couple of furlongs to run, Real World really started to engage top gear - and the Godolphin runner stretched clear in style.

Lord Glitters finished with a flourish from the back of the pack - but Real World had flown, coming home a length and a half clear as Ghiani saluted the crowd to celebrate his first Group race victory.

Bin Suroor said: "He's been a lovely horse all the time - and after he won at Ascot and at Newbury, we thought we would run him in this race.

"This horse has always looked class in the morning, the way he trains and the way he works. He ran a huge race today, and the jockey is happy with him and was happy to ride him.

"Marco is going to be one of the top jockeys in the future. He tries to copy Frankie (Dettori). That is his aim still, but he has a long way to go. He is good, and I've always liked him.

"I saw him ride, and then he came to work me for me in the mornings, and he looks one for the future."

Real World is an 8-1 shot for the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes over a mile at Ascot on Champions Day in October, and Bin Suroor confirmed that Group One as his end-of-season aim - although he may have another outing along the way.

He added: "We may take Real World to Newmarket first or to France, but the race for him at the end of the season is the QEII as we speak.

"He's a nice horse, but he needs to improve more. We took him to Dubai this year, and he was still weak. When he came back here we gave him a chance.

"Every time he runs he has improved, and he is a horse for next year too."

