Cheveley Park aim for Desert Dreamer

Stuart Williams remains keen on a crack at the Juddmonte Cheveley Park Stakes with Desert Dreamer after his star filly ran yet another fine race in defeat at York.

A dual winner at Newmarket in the spring, the daughter of Oasis Dream has since finished second in the Listed Empress Stakes, the Group Two Duke of Cambridge Stakes and the Group Three Princess Margaret - beaten just a nose by Zain Claudette on the latter occasion.

Desert Dreamer again had to make do with minor honours in York's Group Two Lowther Stakes, this time finishing third behind the reopposing Zain Claudette and the previously-unbeaten Sandrine.

Champion jockey Oisin Murphy did well to stay on board after Desert Dreamer's saddle slipped deep inside the final furlong, but Williams does not believe it made any difference to the final result.

"Obviously the little incident towards the end of the race didn't help, but I think third was the best we were going to achieve anyway," said the Newmarket handler.

"She's come out of the race good and the plan would be to go to the Cheveley Park.

"She likes Newmarket and I think a bit easier ground might suit her as well. It was quite quick at York.

"If it was proper good ground or just on the soft side for the Cheveley Park, it might give us a little chance of turning the tables."