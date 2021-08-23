Albasheer returns at Salisbury on Tuesday

Last year's Champagne Stakes runner-up Albasheer makes his first appearance of the campaign in the British Stallion Studs EBF Conditions Stakes at Salisbury on Tuesday.

Trained by Owen Burrows, the Shamardal colt won by over six lengths on his debut at Doncaster and returned to Town Moor for the Group Two.

Sent off favourite, he was beaten a length by Richard Hannon's Chindit, with Joseph O'Brien's State Of Rest - who recently won a Grade One in America - back in third.

Albasheer went on to run in the Dewhurst and was not disgraced in finishing sixth, just over four lengths behind leading three-year-old St Mark's Basilica.

"He looked a really nice horse on his debut when he won so well and was just beaten in the Champagne," said Angus Gold, racing manager for owner Shadwell Estate.

"He then got hurt so we've taken our time with him.

"He's an interesting horse because physically he looks like a sprinter or a seven-furlong horse rather than a mile plus, he's got stronger and stronger so we'll see where we are.

Latest Racing Stories Tuesday Tips

"It will be good to get him back on track so we can see what we're dealing with."

In opposition are Eve Johnson Houghton's Jumby, the Archie Watson-trained Mighty Gurkha, Prop Forward from Clive Cox's yard and Roger Varian's Saint Lawrence.