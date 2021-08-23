Middle Park Stakes: Alan King keen to give Asymmetric a shot at overturning Perfect Power after Deauville defeat

Perfect Power won Prix Morny at Deauville on Sunday, with Alan King's Richmond Stakes winner Asymmetric back in third; King hoping for better ground at Newmarket in Middle Park Stakes at the end of next month

Monday 23 August 2021 15:55, UK

Connections of Asymmetric celebrate after winning the Richmond Stakes at Goodwood
Image: Connections of Asymmetric celebrate after winning the Richmond Stakes at Goodwood

Asymmetric is likely to have another crack at the Prix Morny winner Perfect Power in the Juddmonte Middle Park Stakes at Newmarket on September 25.

Alan King's juvenile headed to France with high hopes following his victory at Goodwood in the Richmond Stakes and ran yet another creditable race in finishing third.

The Showcasing colt travelled powerfully for Martin Harley and found himself in front inside the final furlong but had no answer to Richard Fahey's Perfect Power and Andre Fabre's Trident.

"It was a decent run, really," said King.

"We were very happy with him and he ran his race. He should be back Monday evening and all went well really.

Perfect Power ridden by jockey Paul Hanagan (no.12) on their way to winning the Norfolk Stakes
Image: Perfect Power ridden by jockey Paul Hanagan (no.12) on their way to winning the Norfolk Stakes at Royal Ascot

"I think the plan is to head to the Middle Park, where we'll probably meet the winner again so we'll have another go.

"I know it is slightly the same for all of them, but I do think we'd appreciate slightly better ground than we had on Sunday. He maybe just didn't pick up as he can.

"It looked a hugely competitive renewal yesterday and we were pleased with him."

King had hoped to run his star stayer Trueshan in the Lonsdale Cup at York last week but drying ground put paid to that.

"It was a shame he couldn't run, but I think we'll look at the Doncaster Cup now and head there - ground permitting," he said.

