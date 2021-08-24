Breeders' Cup: William Haggas eyes US trip as plan B for Sacred if Cheveley Park's Patricia Thompson agrees

William Haggas would be keen to take Sacred to the Breeders' Cup - should the owners agree - if soft ground scuppers a crack at the Prix de la Foret in October.
Sacred returned to winning ways with an emphatic performance at Newbury last time out in the Hungerford Stakes.
While the Foret is an obvious target, Haggas would not shy away from running the three-year-old back up at a mile again should she miss France because of soft ground and Patricia Thompson of Cheveley Park Stud gives the green light for a transatlantic trip.
"Before the Foret the only possible is the Park Stakes at Doncaster - but she has to have to fast ground," said Haggas.
"Unfortunately fast ground Arc weekends are few and far between these days.
"I don't know whether Mrs Thompson would like to travel, but the Breeders' Cup is certainly something I would consider.
"If she was keen on the idea then we'd go. But if she isn't then we'll wait - I think there's a chance she stays in training next year."
Sacred is a two-time winner over seven furlongs this season, with her only other run coming when seventh in the 1000 Guineas.
Haggas added: "Seven furlongs is the worst trip to have a good horse at - it's a pain.
"There is one Group One and four Group Twos, three of which fall in the same month. So you can't do them all - well, Jim Bolger might!
"There's then the Park Stakes, and that's it. So it is a bad distance to have a good horse at, but that's the way it is.
"I think we'll try her over a mile again at some stage."