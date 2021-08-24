Cheveley Park Stakes: Ground key to Quick Suzy’s Newmarket challenge with Breeders' Cup the main aim

Queen Mary winner Quick Suzy will revert to fillies-only company in next month's Cheveley Park Stakes, as long as the ground is suitable.

The Gavin Cromwell-trained filly travelled well for a long way against the colts in the Prix Morny at Deauville on Sunday before fading to finish ninth of 14, beaten just over four lengths by Perfect Power.

Her main aim all along has been the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint and while connections would prefer to get a run in before then, should the ground be soft at Newmarket then she is likely to head straight there.

Joe Burke, spokesperson for her American owners Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners, said: "I'd walked the track Sunday morning and I was very happy with the ground, it was good to firm on the straight track.

"Unfortunately there was a real downpour before racing and Gary (Carroll) said it chewed up the path along the rail we were going to take. Also, while she travelled great, when he asked her to pick up she couldn't and he described it as speed-blunting ground.

"He said we'll see a different filly back on faster ground so we'll regroup this week, but the plan had always been the Cheveley Park and we'll probably still go there but only if the ground is good or better. On good to soft, even back in against fillies, we'd probably get the same kind of result.

"She's at her best on fast ground when she can show that turn of foot she showed at Ascot.

"Her main aim all along has been the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint where she's guaranteed to get fast ground at Del Mar. That race is made for her."