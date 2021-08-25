David Menuisier considering options for York winner Migration but reluctant to run in Cambridgeshire

David Menuisier has both Listed and handicap options on the table for the next appearance of his York winner Migration.

The five-year-old has had a successful season thus far, finishing fourth on his first run after a 641-day injury-enforced break at Salisbury in late June, and winning on both starts since.

Migration was impressive in the valuable Chesterfield Cup Handicap, and followed up in Sky Bet Handicap at York last week - prevailing by a neck from Roger Charlton's Sinjaari.

Menuisier is considering the next target, with Listed class an increasingly tempting option from a new career-high rating of 106.

"He's fine, he took the race well," said the Sussex trainer. "He didn't really exert himself, so he's come out of the race well, and we're happy with him.

"When it comes to what we do next with him, honestly, I'm not sure.

"We have the option of going for the Cambridgeshire [at Newmarket] - but I'm on the reluctant side because he's gone up 3lb in the weights. He's 106 now, and that's a lot of weight in that race.

Image: David Menuisier is considering the Foundation Stakes at Goodwood for Migration

"I'd find it very difficult to win the Cambridgeshire when you're rated in the 100s - I'd find it much easier when you're in the 90s. I won't say that we won't do it - but on balance, I'm a bit reluctant."

Should the Cambridgeshire option be vetoed, Menuisier may decide to step up in grade with Migration and target the Listed Foundation Stakes at Goodwood in late September.

"Otherwise we've got the option to go to Goodwood for the Foundation Stakes," he said. "That could be a strong motion, because he's already won at Goodwood."

Whichever race is selected, Menuisier will ensure Migration has suitably easy going.

"Because of his injury that he picked up last year, I wouldn't want ground that is too lively for him," he said. "Anything that is good or softer would be fine.

"We are very proud of him. Before he picked up the injury last year, we had high expectations for him."