Winter Power plans still to be finalised after Nunthorpe win

No decision has yet been made over impressive Nunthorpe winner Winter Power's next target.

Tim Easterby's speedster led her rivals a merry dance at York last week to complete her tremendous progression over the last 12 months.

Her first victory came in a Redcar nursery off a mark of 76 last July, and while she ended her busy juvenile campaign with a victory in the Cornwallis Stakes, she still appeared to have plenty of ground to make up on the best sprinters.

Two victories on the Knavesmire sandwiched a creditable run in the King's Stand at Royal Ascot before her Nunthorpe blitz, and two Group Ones remain in Europe for the five-furlong specialist.

"She's come out of the Nunthorpe well and she's in good form," said Easterby.

"We don't quite know what the plans are for the rest of the season yet.

"There are two obvious races, the one in Ireland (Flying Five) and the (Prix de) l'Abbaye, but she's just nicely back from the Nunthorpe so we've no idea yet.

"She could run in one or both, I don't know yet."