Silk Romance earns 1000 Guineas quotes after stylish Newmarket win for Charlie Appleby and William Buick

Impressive Newmarket winner Silk Romance introduced at 25-1 for next year's 1000 Guineas; trainer Charlie Appleby looking at the Rockfel Stakes back at Newmarket next month; Richard Hannon thinking long-term with Razzle Dazzle

Friday 27 August 2021 16:51, UK

Charlie Appleby
Image: Charlie Appleby plans to send Silk Romance back to Newmarket for the Rockfel Stakes in September

Silk Romance earned 1000 Guineas quotes with an impressive victory in the MansionBet Proud To Support British Racing Fillies' Novice Stakes at Newmarket.

The Charlie Appleby-trained youngster ran a promising debut at Kempton earlier this month and had little trouble in going one place better under William Buick.

Always prominent, the 4-6 favourite quickened smartly when asked, stretching clear in striking fashion to account for Stellar Queen by five and a half lengths.

Ladbrokes introduced the daughter of Shamardal at 25-1 for the Qipco-sponsored Classic, with Paddy Power a slightly more conservative 33-1.

Appleby said: "I was pleased with the performance there and she has naturally come forward for that first run at Kempton.

"I think something like the Rockfel (September 24, back at Newmarket) will be a potential target for her.

"Talking to William he was very pleased with the performance and he felt she is ready to step up to black-type company."

William Buick
Image: William Buick feels Silk Romance is ready to step up in grade

Also set for bigger things is Razzle Dazzle, as he too improved on a first-time-out second to win in the manner of a decidedly above-average performer.

Richard Hannon's 10-11 favourite was just half a length behind Appleby's Hafit - who cost 2.1million guineas as a yearling - over course and distance first time and did not need to be asked anything serious by Andrea Atzeni in dispatching of his field by five and a half lengths.

Hannon said: "He is a lovely big colt and I thought he would run well first time and he duly did and he would have improved for that.

"He shaped with lots of promise first time and he was still making up ground going to the line. I was even more pleased today as he jumped out and was not keen and he looked a very good horse out there in front.

"Let's see how he comes out of the race, but he is in all the big races as he has entries in the Champagne Stakes, Royal Lodge and Dewhurst Stakes - we will talk to Sheikh Obaid and decide what to do.

"It is all about next year with him and it is not about getting it while you can as he is a long-term project."

