St Mark's Basilica on track for Irish Champion Stakes return

Aidan O'Brien's multiple Group One winner St Mark's Basilica is on course to recover from a small setback and return to action in time for the Irish Champion Stakes at Leopardstown on September 11.
The three-year-old has won his last four races - all at Group One level - beginning in the Dewhurst last season.
This term he has landed the French Guineas, French Derby and the Coral-Eclipse, beating Addeybb and Mishriff - but he was forced to miss the Juddmonte International after a cut on his hind leg caused by a lost shoe became infected.
"St Mark's Basilica is on the right road. It's a case of all good so far and we're on track," said O'Brien.
O'Brien also had news of his two star fillies - Snowfall, currently favourite for the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe, and Santa Barbara, who has won her last two starts in America and is set to head back out there.
Trending
- Neville: Man Utd still third favourites for PL with Ronaldo
- Neville: Chelsea showed title-winning qualities
- Mbappe feels PSG keeping him against his will
- Arteta angry with Xhaka red; Pep: Trust Arteta
- Willian saving Arsenal £20m as Corinthians move edges closer
- Hits and misses: Arteta in danger; Torres the answer?
- Man Utd reach agreement to re-sign Ronaldo
- Will Ronaldo return pay off for Man Utd?
- Hamilton laments Mercedes 'struggle' as Verstappen profits
- Liverpool condemn fans for homophobic chants aimed at Chelsea
"Snowfall is working towards the Prix Vermeille at the moment and Santa Barbara might go to Keeneland for a race in about six weeks. She has taken her trips to America very well, she loves it," said O'Brien.