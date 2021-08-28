Mise En Scene lands Prestige Stakes for trainer Ferguson

Mise En Scene maintained her unbeaten record and provided trainer James Ferguson with the first Group-race success of his career in the tote Prestige Stakes at Goodwood.

Impressive when winning by four lengths on her debut at Haydock, she was sent off a 7-1 chance in a strong-looking Group Three.

When the favourite Daneh took two lengths out of the field at the furlong marker, it appeared James Doyle had made a race-winning move as all her rivals looked in trouble.

Champion jockey Oisin Murphy had not quite asked his mount for everything, however, and Mise En Scene began to reel in the leader.

The Siyouni filly was gaining with every stride and she eventually got there by a neck, with Prosperous Voyage a length and a half away in third.

Coral were suitably impressed and introduced the winner into next year's 1000 Guineas betting at 16-1, while Betfair make her an 8-1 chance (from 33s) for the Fillies' Mile at Newmarket in October.

"It feels brilliant. We've always really liked her at home and to get her from Sheikh Fahad (al Thani) was a real honour given her pedigree," said Ferguson.

"She looks like she'll make a really nice three/four-year-old but just came to hand ready for Haydock - and she was impressive there. "

He went on: "That kept the dream alive for everyone at home and black type was then the route.

"I knew at home she'd taken a step forward for her first run and it was great to see her finish out.

"I'll have to talk to the team - Sheikh Fahad, Oisin and David Redvers (racing manager) - before making a plan but the Fillies' Mile looks an option.

"She's obviously the best I've had."