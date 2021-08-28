Celebration time for Lavender's Blue in Goodwood feature

Lavender's Blue got up in the final strides to deny Benbatl in the tote Celebration Mile at Goodwood.

Trained locally by Amanda Perrett and ridden by Rob Hornby, the 20-1 chance was the lowest-rated of the nine runners.

Settled in the rear by Rob Hornby, she looked to have plenty to do as Benbatl hit the front with over a furlong to run.

The multiple Group One winner took a couple of lengths out of the field and looked sure to collect on his first run for almost a year, but the only mare in the field began to reel him in.

Lavender's Blue was closing with every stride and in the shadow of the post she hit the front, prevailing by a short head from Benbatl.

Perrett last won the race 19 years ago with Tillerman in 2002.