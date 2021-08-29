Suesa aiming for Prix de l’Abbaye

Suesa is set for another bid at Group One glory as she is aimed at the Prix de l'Abbaye in October.

The filly, who is trained in Sauvagnon by Francois Rohaut, won the Group Two King George Stakes at Goodwood in July by an impressive three lengths.

A step up in grade followed at York, where the three-year-old finished fourth in the Nunthorpe Stakes, two and a half lengths behind Tim Easterby's Winter Power.

Starting as the 9-4 favourite, the bay was drawn wide and found herself galloping alone near the outside rail as the race developed.

Winter Power had surged clear of the field by the time she hit the final furlong, but Suesa was gaining ground and accelerated from the rear of the pack to fourth place in the closing strides of the race.

Connections felt the draw was a hinderance to her chances and are now aiming for another Group One outing as the Abbaye is pencilled in for Paris on Arc day, October 3.

"She, all being well, will run in the Prix de l'Abbaye," said James Wigan, racing manager to owner George Strawbridge.

"I think that she ran a very good race, she was probably on the wrong side of the course.

"All the speed was on the other side and she had to race on her own, but she was making up ground.

"I think had she been on the other side she'd have been very close."