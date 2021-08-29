Lone Eagle out for the season and career in doubt

Lone Eagle's career is in doubt after the classy colt suffered an injury which has ruled him out for the rest of the season.

The three-year-old, trained by Martyn Meade, has been sidelined since he finished a disappointing last of five in the King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Stakes.

He was fancied to run a big race in Ascot's midsummer showpiece, after only being caught close home when beaten a neck by Hurricane Lane in the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby at the Curragh.

Lone Eagle missed the Great Voltigeur Stakes at York this month, but was third-favourite for the Cazoo St Leger at a best-priced 8-1. He also held an entry in the Melbourne Cup.

"I'm afraid he suffered an injury after his run in the King George. He's out for the season," Meade told the PA news agency.

"It's an injury that will take careful management - he's certainly out for the rest of this season, and the rest of his career is under doubt.

"He's obviously going to have the best recuperation. Unfortunately that's why he was a bit disappointing in the King George.

"He was found afterwards to have sustained an injury. Hence, the reason he's not run since.

"Hopefully, he might come back next season - but he's got to make a full recovery. Certainly this season is out of question, and we'll have to keep monitoring him whether we can bring him back."