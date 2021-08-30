Starman tops 14 entries in Betfair Sprint Cup at Haydock

July Cup hero Starman heads 14 confirmations for the Betfair Sprint Cup at Haydock on Saturday.

Ed Walker's four-year-old is on course to attempt to become the third horse this century to win both races in the same season, after Dream Ahead (2011) and Harry Angel (2017).

The Archie Watson-trained Glen Shiel, runner-up to Dream Of Dreams last year, has stood his ground, as has Art Power, from Tim Easterby's stable, who was back in fourth in 2020.

Charlie Hills' Garrus and David O'Meara Summerghand, who won Deauville's Prix de Meautry and Newmarket's Hopeful Stakes respectively at the weekend, have the option of making a quick return to action, while Godolphin hopes rest with the Charlie Appleby-trained Creative Force.

Clive Cox has left in his two entries, Supremacy and Nando Parrado.

"The drier autumn has given us a chance to include Supremacy, while Nando Parrado ran a blinder at Newbury in the Hungerford and this is an opportunity to run back over six," he said.

"Supremacy is showing me the right signs and with the dry forecast we're keen to have a look.

"We'll assess the situation as the week goes by."

The sole Irish-trained possible is Joseph Murphy's Gustavus Weston, winner of the Group Three Phoenix Sprint at the Curragh. Dragon Symbol was the most notable absentee at the five-day stage.