Racing League: Charlie Fellowes hoping team-mates can step up for final round at Newcastle to take title

Charlie Fellowes is hoping his Goat Racing team-mates can "step up" and lift them to the Racing League title at Newcastle on Thursday, live on Sky Sports Racing.
Goat Racing head into the finale just four points behind leaders ThoroughBid after enjoying a double on week five at Lingfield last week.
Fellowes has contributed three victories in the competition, with dual-winner Billhilly returning once more for the final round - the trainer's only entry of the team's six runners at Newcastle.
"I've done my bit," Fellowes told Sky Sports Racing: "I've won three races, I can't do any more so I've left it up to my other team members."
He joked: "I feel like I've carried them the whole way through this competition, it's now time for them to step up.
"It's the Clover and Palmer show this week and I'm hoping they can pick up the baton and get us across the line.
"Tom Clover has three runners and quite likes them. He has got Electric Love, who was bitterly unlucky at Lingfield last week and I think Newcastle will suit better.
"He's got Cash Machine, who I think will run really well over six furlongs, and he's got Sugauli over the mile.
"Hugo Palmer steps in for the two staying race with good old Red October and Eastern Sheriff."
'Racing League a breath of fresh air'
Fellowes has very much fallen in love with the new team-based competition, which offers prize-money of £50,000 per race.
"I've loved it," Fellowes said. "It's been a complete breath of fresh air.
"It helps that we've done well but we've taken it very seriously. I know there has been a lot of criticism of it but it baffles me that something which is bringing in outside investment is being criticised.
"Normally when I go racing I watch my runner and then clear off as quickly as I can, but I've stayed for the whole meeting the last three times."
The Newmarket-based trainer also had some fighting talk for Team Ireland and title rivals ThoroughBid, who are represented by top trainers Andrew Balding and Richard Hannon.
Fellowes joked: "I think it would be awful for racing if Richard Hannon and Andrew Balding won the Racing League. They've got more horses than sense and Andrew is winning the trainers' title. They're doing quite alright, they don't need it.
"I'm also delighted that those Irish boys [Joseph and Donnacha O'Brien] are down at the bottom because I think they thought they'd come over and take our prize-money!"