Sacred Bridge: Breeders' Cup an option after impressing trainer Ger Lyons with 'wow' performance at Curragh

Sacred Bridge could be set to tackle the Breeders' Cup after 'wowing' her trainer Ger Lyons at the Curragh last week.
The filly - who carries the famous Juddmonte silks of the late Khalid Abdullah - took her unbeaten record to four when rocketing clear in the Round Tower Stakes.
A natural progression would be the Juddmonte-sponsored Cheveley Park Stakes at Newmarket on September 25.
Lyons - who celebrated his 1,000th career winner at Roscommon on Monday evening - told Nick Luck's Daily Podcast: "The little filly gave me a 'wow' feeling on Friday - it was her fourth win, but I didn't get a 'wow' off her until Friday. That was a 'wow' performance.
"She literally goes through the motions at home and does what she's done. Every time I've gone to the races I've kept thinking: 'Is she up to this?' Every time, she's produced.
"I love training two-year-olds, and it's for that reason - you don't know what you're uncovering. It's when they hit the ceiling you go on to the next one, but she's still on the rise.
"Subject to us talking to the (Abdullah) family and everybody being on the same page, that's (Cheveley Park) where you would go with her."
Should all go well at Newmarket next month, then an exciting trip to America and Del Mar could be on the agenda, for the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf.
Lyons added: "There's a lot of options open with her, including a trip to the States at the end of the year
" If she stays in this form why not, that would have to come into the conversation that we'll be having close to the time."