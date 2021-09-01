Prix du Moulin: Jim Bolger will make late call on Poetic Flare's challenge as he waits on the weather

Jim Bolger will wait until later in the week before deciding whether to send Poetic Flare back to France for the Prix du Moulin at ParisLongchamp.

The Dawn Approach colt has enjoyed an excellent season so far - winning the 2000 Guineas at Newmarket and the St James's Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot, as well as filling the runner-up spot in the Irish Guineas, Sussex Stakes and Prix Jacques le Marois.

Bolger reports his stable star to be in fine form for his latest upcoming Group One assignment.

But with the Irish Champion Stakes taking place at Leopardstown the following Saturday, the Coolcullen maestro is keen to properly assess ground conditions in Paris before committing Poetic Flare to another trip across the Channel on Sunday.

"It will all depend on what the going is like at Longchamp and Leopardstown," said Bolger.

"We'll be keeping an eye on the going at both tracks, and no decision will be made until Friday.

"We just want good ground. He's very well."

Image: Jim Bolger is considering stepping Poetic Flare up in trip for the Irish Champion Stakes

Should Poetic Flare wait for the Irish Champion Stakes, he would be tackling a mile and a quarter for the first time.

Bolger added: "That is a consideration for further down the line."

Poetic Flare was one of nine horses left in the Prix du Moulin de Longchamp at the latest forfeit stage on Wednesday morning.

The odds-on favourite is the William Haggas-trained Baaeed, who is set to put his unbeaten record on the line on his Group One debut.

Richard Hannon has confirmed his star filly Snow Lantern, while Aidan O'Brien could send one or both of Lope Y Fernandez and Order Of Australia from Ireland.